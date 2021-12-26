Floods expected in Kelantan, Terengganu on Thursday and Friday — DID

KUALA LUMPUR: Several areas in Kelantan and Terengganu are expected to be flooded from Dec 30 to Dec 31, according to the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s (DID) flood prediction model.

According to DID, the flood prediction was issued following a Significant Weather Forecast warning by the Malaysian Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia) for Dec 25 until the end of the year.

The statement said Kelantan is expected to experience risk of flooding between 8pm (Dec 30) until 8 am the next day involving Gua Musang and Kuala Krai and the nearby areas following the expected rise in water levels above the danger level in Sungai Galas in Limau Kasturi and Dabong as well as Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai.

The risk projection also involved Dungun and areas around it in Terengganu as the water level in Sungai Dungun in Kampung Pasir Raja is also expected to exceed the danger level.

As such, DID called on the public to constantly be on the alert for flood warnings issued by the authorities from time to time. — Bernama