Floods: Five PKOB activated in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: Five Flood Operations Control Centres (PKOB) have been activated in Kelantan involving Pasir Mas, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang and Pasir Puteh to coordinate the state’s flood management.

Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob said they were activated due to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issuing a forecast of heavy rain at a dangerous level throughout the state until Dec 21.

“The people of Kelantan are asked not to take lightly every instruction and guideline issued by the authorities, especially regarding instructions to evacuate during the flood season.

“When the evacuation order is issued, all parties must take immediate action and if possible implement it before Maghrib (the evening prayer) time,“ he said in a statement today.

Ahmad said he also instructed the elected representatives together with district officers and officials, especially in areas at risk of flooding, to take proactive measures regarding the safety and welfare of the people in their respective constituencies and districts.

“I ask the people of Kelantan to always be on the alert to the latest weather developments and warnings issued by the authorities.

“I also call on all the people in Kelantan to hold special prayers and pray to Allah SWT so that our state is not hit by a major flood disaster,“ he said. - Bernama