Floods: Govt agrees to give 3-month loan deferment to PTPTN borrowers

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to give a three-month loan deferment to National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers affected by floods.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix) said the decision was made in line with the aspirations of the government that cares and is committed to helping Malaysian families, including PTPTN borrowers, affected by the recent floods which had resulted in resulting in major property damage.

“Affected borrowers can apply (for the loan deferment) to PTPTN from Dec 28 to March 31, 2022,” she said in a statement today.

Noraini said the details would be announced by PTPTN soon and it was hoped that the loan deferment would help alleviate the burden of the affected borrowers. — Bernama