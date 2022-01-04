Floods: Govt approves RM5m to upgrade bund in Kampung Spang Loi

SEGAMAT: The government has approved an allocation of RM5 million to upgrade the bund in Kampung Spang Loi near here to overcome the flood woes in the village and its surrounding areas.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the upgrading of the bund was urgently needed to prevent the areas from being flooded again in the future.

“Today, I was briefed by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) that if we want to prevent future flooding in Segamat, we have to have higher bund walls.

“There is an urgent need. So today, I have approved RM5 million for the purpose,” he told reporters after visiting flood evacuees at the temporary relief centre at Kampung Tandong, Buloh Kasap, here today.

Last Sunday, the bund which was built in 2019 burst and caused Kampung Spang Loi and other surrounding villages to be inundated by overflowing waters from the Muar river.

During the visit, Ismail Sabri also presented compassionate aid of RM1,500 each comprising RM1,000 from the federal government and RM500 from the state government to 26 heads of households taking shelter at the relief centres. — Bernama