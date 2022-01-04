Floods: Govt to build new houses for seven families in Kampung Puom

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government has identified suitable sites in Kampung Puom, Jelebu, for the construction of new houses for seven families whose homes were totally destroyed in the recent floods.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the federal government allocated RM56,000 for each house, while the state government provided the sites.

“I have asked the Jelebu District Office to quickly coordinate the matters,” he told reporters here today.

Elaborating, Aminuddin said the new sites provided by the state government are on higher ground, safe for occupation and not affected by the recent floods.

However, he said if the seven families preferred to have their new houses rebuilt on the old site, the state government is open to discussions so as to ensure that the victims would not go through the same ordeal again.

At present, he said the seven families were still being housed at a relief centre in Kampung Puom.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin said the power supply to the Telekom Malaysia (TM) telecommunication tower at Gunung Telapak Buruk, Jelebu, will be restored in a couple of days.

He said although the clean-up work had yet to complete, Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) was still sending electrical cables for the repair work at the tower.

“The landslide exhibits a long and slippery runout...I was also informed that the soil movement in the area is the most active so far,” he said.

The main road to the tower was cut off following the landslide and fallen trees during the continuous heavy rain on Dec 18.

It was reported that the Malaysian Armed Forces had also sent 10,000 litres of diesel to the tower using helicopters. - Bernama