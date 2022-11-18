Floods hit seven states with over 3,500 evacuees: Nadma

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) secretariat said that Perak, Selangor, Melaka, Johor, Pahang, Kelantan and Sarawak are still affected by floods with 3,546 victims out of 1,047 households recorded as taking shelter at 39 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) as of noon yesterday.

Nadma, in a statement, also said three PPS were closed, namely the SK Sri Kiambang PPS in Pasir Mas (Kelantan); PPS Surau Kampung Padang Serai Dalam in Larut (Perak) and PPS Dewan Tun Haji Mustapha in Lahad Datu (Sabah).

At the same time, there are 11 PPS newly opened -- two in Raub (Pahang); one each in Larut, Matang and Selama district in Perak as well as seven in Selangor.

Nadma also informed that according to the JPS (Department of Irrigation and Drainage) report as of 4 pm yesterday, 13 rivers are recorded to be at danger level involving Sarawak (in Long Teru and Marudi, Miri); Pahang (Sungai Serting at Padang Gudang Bridge, Bera); Johor (Sungai Lenik at Ladang Chaah, Segamat); Negeri Sembilan (Sungai Linggi in Pekan Linggi, Port Dickson); and Melaka (Sungai Melaka in Melaka Pindah (Alor Gajah) and Sungai Melaka in Batu Hampar (Central Melaka).

In Selangor, danger level was recorded at Sungai Binjai in Meru Town (Klang); Sungai Rasau in Taman Desa Kemuning (Klang); Sungai Langat at Changgang Hill (Kuala Langat); Sungai Selangor in Rantau Panjang (Kuala Selangor); Sungai Langat in Dengkil (Sepang); and Sungai Langat in Jenderam Hilir (Sepang).

In addition, warning level was recorded at eight rivers: Sungai Long Jegan, Miri (Sarawak); Sungai Kandis in Kampung Jawa, Klang (Selangor); Johor (Sungai Muar in Kampung Awat (Segamat); Sungai Tangkak in Kampung Seri Makmur (Tangkak); and Parit Keling in Kampung Pasir (Johor Bahru); Sungai Muar in Rompin Town (Jempol); Sungai Muar in Kampung Berembang in Kuala Pilah (Negeri Sembilan) and Sungai Kelantan in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas (Kelantan).

Meanwhile, according to Nadma, JPS made an announcement to the public regarding the current situation in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam at noon yesterday when several locations there experienced a slight overflow of river water area due to the backwater phenomenon worsened by constant drizzle.

“This situation has delayed the process of water receding in Taman Sri Muda. The water pump at Pintu Sri Muda and Taman Sri Muda Flood Reservoir was activated on Nov 16 at 11.35 pm and is still operating optimally until now,“ according to the statement.

Therefore, Nadma informs all residents there to be alert, take precautions and obey instructions from time to time.

In addition, according to Nadma, JPS placed mobile pumps in nine locations around Kuala Selangor to accelerate the outflow of water, with permanent pumps also placed in two locations, namely Kampung Asahan and Parit Merbau, Kampung Bukit Kuching.

In the same statement, the Public Works Department (JKR) at 2 pm reported that there were eight locations affected by floods, seven locations where slopes collapsed, one location where roads collapsed, two locations of road subsidence and two locations where bridges were damaged or collapsed, making it 20 locations in total in Kelantan, Kedah, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Terengganu, Johor and Pahang.

Road users are asked to heed warnings and refer to disaster information before starting a journey and for inquiries, the public can contact JKR’s Disaster Operations Room (BiGBen) at 03-26107727 or refer to the website http://bencanaalam.jkr.gov.my besides Twitter @CSFJ_JKR.

Meanwhile, the Sepang District disaster management committee reported a breached (river) bund in Kampung Seri Tanjung, Dengkil, Selangor affecting some 50 houses due to heavy rain and overflow, with the JPS reportedly in the process of repairing the bund.

In addition, Nadma informed that the flood in Kampung Long Bemang, Sarawak since Nov 15 has not subsided and 530 people from 103 houses have been relocated to higher ground.

The public is asked to refer to the latest information from authentic sources via the website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, Facebook PubliclnfoBanjir and twitter @JPS InfoBanjir.

Meanwhile, JPS issued a flash flood advisory for residents (in flood-prone areas to stay alert) in Kedah, Perlis, Perak, Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor and Sarawak as of 4.30 pm yesterday.

JPS in a statement said based on rain forecast from the Department of Meteorology (MetMalaysia), the Southeastern Asia-Oceania Flash Flood Guidance System (SAOFFGS) and the JPS flood forecast model, there is a risk of flash floods at some locations in the event of heavy rain or thunderstorms. - Bernama