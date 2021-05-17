Floods hit two districts in Melaka, 53 evacuated: JBPM

MELAKA: Floodwater inundated two districts in Melaka following five hours of unusually heavy rainfall from 6.30 am today causing 53 victims to be evacuated.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Abu Obaidat Mohamad said the earliest emergency calls were received from Taman Bukit Rambai Jaya and Taman Bukit Rambai Indah at 8.09 am.

“Seven victims were evacuated from the housing areas and they are now staying with relatives.

“The most badly affected areas currently are Sungai Putat and Bukit Beruang,” he said when contacted by Bernama here, today.

“Forty victims were evacuated to the temporary relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Munshi Abdullah in Batu Berendam,“ he said.

Abu Obaidat said six victims from Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah were now housed at the Durian Tunggal State Assembly Development and Co-ordination Committee Hall (JAPERUN).

He said the affected areas came under 0.5 metre to 1.5 metres of floodwater following the downpour.

He added that 75 firemen were involved in the rescue and evacuation operation today.

Meanwhile, a resident Abdul Jalil Albak, 55, said the floodwater rose quickly at 8 am making it difficult for them to save their belongings.

‘’Floodwater rose to neck level in less than an hour. Initially, it rained after dawn and it stopped after water rose above the knee.

‘’However, at about 8 am, the rain resumed but it was much heavier and the floodwater rose quickly. We could not save anything,’’ he said when met by reporters at Sungai Putat, here. – Bernama