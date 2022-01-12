Floods in N. Sembilan not related to logging activities — Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: Logging activities in Negeri Sembilan have nothing to do with the floods that hit several districts in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the logs found drifting in a housing area in Pantai, Seremban due to floods last month were actually rotten wood and work to clean the area took only two days.

“I invite everyone, instead of us just talking about it, come and see for yourself what happened in Gunung Berembun, take pictures and assess for yourself if the area is a logging area or what occurred was a natural phenomenon.

“Sometimes, reports do not tell the whole story about the state but pictures (in the report) are here. Everyone knows what happened in the state, the whole thing makes me look bad, I hope it doesn’t happen again,” he told reporters after the state executive council meeting here today.

Meanwhile, he said rehabilitation work of Taman Eko Rimba Jeram Toi in Jelebu, would take a long time as the area was badly hit by heavy rain and floods last month.

He said almost all areas as well as facilities at the recreational centre were damaged due to the floods and would be repaired in stages, with preliminary allocation reaching RM3 million. — Bernama