Floods in S’gor caused by highest recorded rainfall in the state

SHAH ALAM: Continuous downpours since 10 am yesterday (Dec 17) in Selangor - the highest rainfall ever recorded - have resulted in extensive flooding throughout the state yesterday.

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the Selangor Department of Irrigation and Drainage informed him that rainfall had exceeded 380 milimetres (mm).

“This is more than twice the highest recorded rainfall for Selangor, which is around 180 mm and the average rainfall is only around 60 mm.

“In addition, high tides in affected areas exceeded 4.5 metres,” he said in a statement after chairing the latest Selangor state disaster management unit meeting today.

Several measures are being taken, especially regarding the safety of flood victims in the most affected areas, he added.

“As of 5 pm, 45 relief centres are in operation in the districts of Klang, Petaling, Sepang, Kuala Langat, and Kuala Selangor, housing 3,582 flood evacuees after their residences were flooded.

“All the centres are equipped with necessities, including clothes, food, hand sanitisers, face masks and cubicles for the privacy of affected families,” he said.

In addition, all evacuees will undergo free Covid-19 screenings periodically to avoid any Covid-19 outbreaks and special isolation centres will be cater for evacuees who test positive for Covid-19.

Amirudin said state government assets, including the Fire and Rescue Department, the police and the armed forces will be mobilised, especially those with vehicles capable of travelling through flood waters, for flood evacuation and distribution of necessities.

Air Selangor has been ordered to prepare mobile water tankers to be stationed at operating relief centres for the use of evacuees.

“All these efforts will be coordinated by Smart Selangor Operations Centre (SSOC), which will operate around the clock, and headquartered at the State Government Secretariat Office in Shah Alam. Also, Team Selangor and SERVE volunteers will be mobilised to assist in housing evacuees at centres, distributing initial aid and for the clean up process after the floodwaters recede,” he added.

He said a total of 134 water locks had to be closed due to high tides, and could not be reopened safely as it might inundate nearby residential areas.

“A total of 93 pumps in operation to speed up the flow of water to river drainage systems to mitigate the flooding that is occurring in five districts in Selangor,” he added.

Amirudin said those in need of assistance can contact the Selangor state disaster management unit at 03-50350920. — Bernama