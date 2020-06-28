Floods in Sabah: 21 school flooded, four serve as PPS

KOTA KINABALU: Twenty one schools in Sabah have been inundated by floods so far and four others are serving as temporary relief centres (PPS) to flood victims as heavy rain hit the state since yesterday.

Sabah Education director Dr Mistirine Raden, in a statement today, said the schools involved are located in seven districts affected by floods, namely Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Papar, Sipitang, Kota Belud, Tuaran and Beaufort.

The four affected schools in Penampang are Sekolah Menengah St. Micheal, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sugud, SK Kibabaig and SK St. Theresa. In Kota Kinabalu, SK Rampayan was flooded while in Tuaran, the affected schools are SK Bundung and SK Tinambak.

The seven schools affected in Papar are SK Daingin, SK Kambizaan, SK Gana, SK Pekan Kinarut, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Kin Kiau in Kinarut, SJKC Cheng Ming and SK Kelatuan; while in Sipitang, the affected school is SK Long Pasia.

Meanwhile, in Kota Belud, two schools are still flooded namely SK Sembirai and SK Kesapang, and the four schools designated as PPS, are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Taun Gusi II, SMK Taun Gusi, SMK Pekan and SMK Agama Tun Said.

In Beaufort, four schools in the district are flooded namely, SK Bukau, SK Ladang Lumadan, SK Sinoko and SK Klias Baru.

Mistirine said although the primary schools are closed, they are preparing to resume the pre-school classes scheduled for July 1. Among the secondary schools, the affected school in session is SM St Micheal in Penampang but it will be closed tomorrow until floodwaters have receded.

The schools will stay closed until the flood is over, she said. - Bernama