Floods in Terengganu: 140 victims evacuated to seven PPS

KUALA TERENGGANU: Since floods hit Terengganu two days ago, there is not much change in the situation with a slight increase in the number of evacuees to 140 people, involving 54 families, as of 8 am today, from 135 people (44 families) at 4 pm yesterday.

However, the flood has spread to Besut, making it the third district to be affected, where a relief centre (PPS) was opened Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Baharu yesterday to accommodate 10 victims (four families).

According to a statement issued by the Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, there are seven PPS currently operating, namely four in Setiu, Kuala Nerus (two) and Besut (one).

“In Setiu, the number of victims has dropped following the closure of two PPS, namely at Masjid Kampung Merbau Menyusut and Balai Raya Kampung Bari Besar after all the evacuees returned home.

“Currently, the PPS at Masjid Gong Terap recorded the highest number of evacuees, totalling 56 victims (33 families), followed by Masjid Chalok Kedai (19 victims from four families), Balairaya Kampung Bukit Mak Som (13 victims from two families) and SK Kampung Besut ( eight victims from four families),” it said.

In Kuala Nerus, 28 people from six families are still at the PPS at SK Kompleks Mengabang Telipot , wile six families are at Surau Mak Jintan.

Meanwhile, based on the Drainage and Irrigation Department portal at https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my, the water at all rivers in Terengganu is reported below the danger level as at 7.45 am today with Sungai Nerus at Kampung Bukit, in Setiu, 12.56 metre, which is slightly above the warning level of 12 metre.

In Hulu Terengganu, the reading at Tembat Dam is 430.49 metre. The warning level is 430 metre.

It is reported to be raining in all districts, with heavy rain in several areas. - Bernama