Floods in Ulu Chepor: 93 people evacuated as of 8am today

IPOH: The number of flash flood victims at Rancangan Perkampungan Tersusun (RPT) Chepor here has increased to 93 people as of 8 am today, from 55 people last night.

A spokesperson for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said the department was alerted about the floods at 10.05 pm yesterday, which led to the evacuation of 55 people as of midnight to a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sri Klebang

“As of 8 am today, the number of evacuees at the relief centre has increased to 93 people, involving 33 families,” he said in a statement.

He said the department was still monitoring the situation.

Several areas in Ulu Chepor were reported to be flooded following continuous heavy rain since yesterday afternoon. - Bernama