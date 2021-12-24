Floods: India, Turkey among countries offering help — Saifuddin

KUANTAN: Concerned with the plight of flood victims in Malaysia, several countries including India and Turkey have expressed their readiness to send help, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah (pix).

However, he said the country’s assets and capabilities were still sufficient in conducting operations to assist victims in the flood-hit states.

“I have been in touch with the Foreign Ministers of the relevant countries, so they offered assistance. I think the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has also accepted other offers, but I understand our assets and teams are still sufficient,“ he said.

He told this to reporters after his visit to flood-hit Kampung Surau Putih, Bukit Setongkol, here today to hand over food aid and essential items to the villagers.

The Social Welfare Department’s Disaster Info Application recorded 49,109 flood victims are still housed at 325 temporary relief centres in seven states affected by the floods as of 6.20 pm today.

Meanwhile, the Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament also advised those who wish to deliver aid to flood victims to contact the village head or district office to facilitate distribution. — Bernama