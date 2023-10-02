Floods: Johor fully recovers, all relief centres closed

JOHOR BAHRU: The flood situation in Johor has fully recovered, with the temporary relief centre at Balai Raya Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, Segamat, closing at 1 pm today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said that the centre previously accommodated 22 people, from seven families, from Kampung Seberang Batu Badak.

“All evacuees were allowed to go home after the water in the area receded and it was safe for them to return home,” it said in a statement today.

Johor has been hit by floods since Jan 24, involving eight districts - Pontian, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Segamat, Mersing, Batu Pahat, Muar and Tangkak - affecting more than 5,000 residents. - Bernama