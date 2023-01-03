Floods: Johor PWD channels RM250,000 to be used by engineers - Nanta

KUALA LUMPUR: The Johor Public Works Department (PWD) is providing an allocation of RM250,000 for district engineers to use according to urgency as a result of the floods in the state, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi (pic).

In a post on his Facebook, Nanta said so far, floods have been reported in five districts, namely Kluang, Batu Pahat, Segamat, Muar as well as Tangkak and therefore the disaster operations room at both district and state levels was immediately activated at 8 am today.

He said the PWD is also identifying the affected federal roads that need to be repaired.

“(Information) regarding the affected roads or road closures will be announced on social media from time to time,” he said.

Nanta also urged all road users to refer to PWD’s official disaster management portal at http://bencanaalam.jkr.gov.my/ to get the latest information on road closures and alternative routes. - Bernama