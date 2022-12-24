Floods: K’tan KPDN distributes 12.4 metric tonnes basic food items

PASIR MAS: The Kelantan branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has distributed 12.4 metric tonnes of basic food items to more than 4,000 flood victims in the state.

Its director, Azman Ismail, said that among the basic food items distributed were sugar, rice, cooking oil, wheat flour and sardines.

“The flood relief mission by the Kelantan KPDN that started on Dec 20 will continue as long as there are temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in operation.

“Thus far, we have handed over donations to flood victims in the districts of Kota Bharu, Kuala Krai, Bachok, Tanah Merah, Pasir Puteh and Pasir Mas,” he said.

He said this when met by Bernama after delivering the food donation to 226 victims from 101 families at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Agama Pohon Buloh, here today.

He also expressed hope that the initiative provided can help ease the burden of the cost of living incurred as well as ease the grief of flood victims following the disaster. - Bernama