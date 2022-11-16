Floods: King reminds govt agencies to coordinate, avoid overlapping duties

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has reminded all agencies to focus on the coordination of aid and rescue operations for flood victims to ensure that it can be implemented effectively, accurately, and quickly.

In an Istana Negara Facebook post, Al-Sultan Abdullah said that good coordination between all agencies was important to avoid overlapping duties during the implementation of rescue operations and aid missions to flood victims.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said this at a flood preparation briefing session by government agencies at Istana Negara, today.

Present at the briefing session were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Irrigation and Drainage Department director-general Datuk Ir Dr Md Nasir Md Noh and Prime Minister’s Department senior deputy secretary-general Datuk Sollehuddin Alyubi Zakaria.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid and National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) deputy director-general Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus were also present. - Bernama