Floods: KPWKM stocks up food supplies, necessities in Terengganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry is actively restocking and sending food supplies and necessities to mini depots in all districts in Terengganu to prepare for the next wave of floods.

Its deputy minister Aiman Athirah Sabu said this was due to feedback and complaints from some flood victims about the late delivery of food and necessities to relief centres (PPS).

“We (the ministry) are aware that there were some delays in the distribution of daily necessities and food items at the beginning (of the flood), especially when it occurred in some unexpected places.

“Now, we were waiting for assistance from the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force and other agencies to bring supplies to PPS because some of them became out of reach.

“Supplies are adequate, but we don’t have the assets to deliver them to those areas, and we will work to improve the situation,” she told reporters after visiting the family of a drowning victim Muhammad Sufi Eijaz Mohd Sobrey in Kampung Telari today.

On Dec 13, Muhammad Sufi Eijaz was found drowned after falling from a canal bridge in Kampung Kebor Besar, in Manir near here.

In the meantime, Aiman Athirah said the issue of late delivery of supplies had been briefed and discussed at the Central Disaster Management Committee meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and improvements would be made to address the problem in the future.

She said the ministry would review the needs of flood victims housed at the PPS from time to time.

“We will also look at suitable activities for children (at PPS) to ensure that they are safe and engaged in appropriate activities,” she said. - Bernama