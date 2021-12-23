Floods: MAF to focus on giving assistance in Pahang, S’gor and K’tan

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is now giving focus on assisting flood victims in Pahang, Selangor and Kelantan which are the most badly affected areas, said Malaysian Armed Forces chief Tan Sri Affendi Buang (pix).

He said the focus followed the total number of flood victims in states with more than one thousand individuals apart from Pahang which also showed an increase in locations affected by the disaster.

“In Pahang, there are 38,399 victims and the nine areas involving MAF deployment are Maran, Kuantan, Raub, Kuala Lipis, Jerantut, Temerloh, Pekan, Bentong and Bera.

“For the time being, the situation in Perak, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka are still under control,“ he said in an Ops Banjir media conference in Taman Sri Muda here today.

Affendi however said MAF is always prepared with the strength of one company which is five officers and 97 personnel on standby in each state for deployment at locations affected by floods when the need arises.

In this regard, he stressed that in combating such crisis, MAF is seen as more towards coordination with other agencies by putting the safety of victims as the main priority.

“We cannot work alone or in silo. Any efforts carried out would be more effective with the concept of the whole government approach to ensure each agency involved could be harnessed together and it is more effective that way,” he said.

He said it is not the time now for any party to put any blame as it could only affect rescue and evacuation work.

“Any shortcomings in the aspect of flood management is the joint duty of each agency to seek solution and improve operation in future,” he said. — Bernama