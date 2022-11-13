Floods: MAFI activates operations room nationwide

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) has activated its operations rooms nationwide to assist the victims, especially farmers, breeders and fishermen, in flood-hit states.

MAFI said in a statement today that it had, through MAFI Inc in the states, activated the departments and agencies to immediately carry out monitoring and be prepared to get down to the ground to inspect the conditions of the affected targeted groups.

“This is to assess the damage and losses incurred as well as to immediately channel aid to the affected parties. The Central Disaster Operations Room has also been activated for preparation regarding assistance intervention to the agro-food community affected by the flood disaster,” it added.

MAFI said it would always be prepared to channel assistance as soon as it obtains relevant information.

Based on the preliminary disaster report of the crop sector cumulatively until today, a total of 256 farmers, covering an estimated area of ​​374.81 hectares in four districts in Pahang, two each in Kedah, Perak and Selangor and one in Johor, are affected.

“The main focus will be on monitoring the daily situation by the MAFI Inc team in every affected state and district. Other states are asked to be ready, in addition to cooperating with the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and local authorities to deal with unforeseen situations,” MAFI added. - Bernama