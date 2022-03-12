Floods: Mafi assures to protect welfare of 3,146 paddy farmers

TUMPAT: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) has given its assurance to 3,146 paddy farmers affected by the recent floods that their welfare will be protected.

Deputy Minister II, Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said as of March 8, it was reported that the paddy farmers had incurred losses of over RM56 million involving a total area of ​​13,326 hectares

“The government is very concerned over the fate of these farmers and of course MAFI will do will work out something to help those badly hit by the floods,“ he told reporters after the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA) Road To Golden Jubilee Programme at Tumpat Area Farmers Organisation here today

Elaborating, Nik Muhammad Zawawi said based on the damage reported, this would have a great impact on the farmers as they have lost their crops and income.

“In Kelantan, for example, the worst hit area was Pasir Mas district which incurred losses of over RM19 million, followed by Bachok with losses of over RM14 million and Tumpat (RM11 million).

“Farmers in Kelantan also face water supply problems due to the absence of dams, while development of commercial and housing areas had led to shortage of granary areas,” he added — Bernama