MALACCA: The state government has decided that all development projects in the state should emphasis on the need to provide basic infrastructure especially drainage system to prevent the occurrence of flash floods next year.

Chief Minister Adly Zahari (pix) said the drainage system in housing estates or any existing projects should be reviewed according to the stipulated specifications apart from building more pump houses in housing areas so that rain water could be efficiently channeled to avoid floods.

“Development plans for the state should take into consideration the construction of drains so that rain water does not stagnate and flow smoothly to prevent flash floods.

“We will also discuss the issue with the district offices and local authorities in the state to be more organised and effective in carrying out these initiatives,” he told reporters when met during a visit to the Bukit Katil state constituency here today.

Earlier he spent almost one hour in a session on floods with Taman Merak Mas residents here which was also attended by the president of the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council, Mohd Rafee Ibrahim.

Commenting further, Adly who is Bukit Katil assemblyman said problems relating to several flood-prone areas or hotspots in the state included Kampung Chetti and Melaka Baru in Central Malacca and Kampung Kilang Berapi in Jasin would be resolved in the first six months this year.

He said this was in line with efforts to improve the drainage system and pump houses including building new facilities in the areas.

He said each year the state government allocated a large portion of its development budget to the state Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) to ensure the drainage system functions properly.

Meanwhile, he said all new housing projects should be developed without altering or damaging the areas involved which can affect the existing eco-system and invited flash floods as well as erosion.

“As an example, if the project is developed on a hilly area, it should not cut the area and should instead build according to the existing contour,” he said. — Bernama