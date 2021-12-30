Floods: MARA borrowers can apply for rescheduling of payments

KUALA LANGAT: Entrepreneurs or other borrowers of funds from Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) who are affected by the floods that have hit several states in the country may visit any of the agency’s offices to reschedule the payments.

MARA director-general Datuk Azhar Abdul Manaf said the facility was extended to those who had taken education and business loans, as well as those who wished to apply for rent exemptions for their business premises.

He said victims affected in locations that were not directly known by MARA, such as education loanees, could submit their applications to MARA either at the state level or to its headquarters.

“But for those who are in locations that we know are affected, our officers will head to them directly,“ he told reporters when met at a gotong-royong programme to clean the houses of residents in Kampung Rancangan Tanah Belia (RTB) Bukit Changgang here, today.

Meanwhile, Azhar said about 1,000 volunteers under the MARA community, including students and staff of the agency, had been mobilised since last week, to help out and clean the houses of flood victims in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang.

He said among the assistance provided were cleaning work, home wiring services, inspections and minor repairs of electrical appliances free of charge.

He said MARA would send students and teachers of the MARA Skills Institute (IKM) and GIATMARA to places that required the necessary assistance.

“We have already provided the repairing of electrical goods service in Padang Jawa, Shah Alam since last week, as well as in Taman Sri Nanding, Hulu Langat. However, we can repair the equipment with minimal damage only,” he said.

Meanwhile, villager Muhamad Shauji Hussin, 71, expressed gratitude to cleaning volunteers from MARA who came to clean his house.

He said the flood that occurred on the night of Dec 17 had almost submerged his house and wreaked havoc on the furniture and electrical appliances.

“Alhamdulillah. Thank you so much (to the volunteers) for coming to help. They came and cleaned up my entire house. I didn’t need to do anything.

“If I were alone, it wouldn’t be possible (for me to clean up) as the doctor had advised me not to do heavy work. I have just returned from the National Heart Institute (IJN) and am on medication,” he said. - Bernama