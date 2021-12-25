Floods: Mobile communication infrastructure repair work accelerated

BENTONG: The process of repairing mobile communications infrastructure affected by floods nationwide is being accelerated, and is now at 60 per cent of completion, said Communications and Multimedia Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said there were more than 800 telecommunication towers identified as affected by the disaster nationwide, and about 500 have been repaired.

“Some of the damage can be repaired faster due to (only) power outages, while others are due to submerged equipment and need replacement,” he told reporters at the post-flood relief programme here today.

He said the ministry had also taken steps to provide portable generators at infrastructure locations without electricity supply, and also the installation of Coverage on Wheels (cow), a mobile transmitter system to provide temporary service coverage, which is commonly used during disasters and emergencies by service providers.

Earlier, Annuar led a post-flood mission in several areas in Pahang, involving Janda Baik, Bentong, Karak and Temerloh, which started at 10 am.

The mission, among other things, aims to deliver aid including daily necessities such as food baskets, blankets, mattresses and towels to more than 1,000 recipients.

Meanwhile, when asked about the issue of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) lodging complaints to Twitter over several offensive posts and hashtags, Annuar stressed that the action was made based on the law and in the public interest.

He added that the action was also taken following complaints from the public regarding the obscene posts and hashtags, which were deemed to contain seditious elements and could cause tension.

“When there are complaints (from users), MCMC has to act, whether Twitter wants to act on it or not, that’s another matter,” he said.

However, Annuar said that his ministry respected the decision of social media management and understood that it has its own policies and views.

Previously, the issue of MCMC’s complaint to Twitter to take down some obscene posts and hashtags went viral among netizens. — Bernama