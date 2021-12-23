Floods: MOH ready to deal with water-borne diseases

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is ready to deal with cases involving water-borne diseases at all facilities including its temporary operations centres following the ongoing floods in several states.

Its Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) said it was due to the possibility of an increase in cases of such diseases such as cholera, typhoid fever and leptospirosis.

“So far, no serious cases (involving water-borne diseases) have been reported.

“The most serious case was in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, involving a two-year-old boy who has suffered from severe gastroenteritis with dehydratio and he has been referred to HTAR (Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital), Klang for treatment,” he told a press conference, here, today.

He said the MOH has also mobilised medical personnel to most relief centres (PPS) besides establishing an operations center in Taman Sri Muda, Section 25, here, to facilitate and expedite health screening.

Khairy also advised the public, especially in flood-hit areas, to seek immediate treatment at the ministry’s healthcare if they fall sick.

Meanwhile, he said 13 Covid-19 Omicron variant cases have been detected in Malaysia so far, and 61 suspected reported, which were now under observation.

“All of them were imported cases and detected at international entry points and so far, there have been no cases of local transmission,” he said.

Earlier, Khairy officiated the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Research Awards Ceremony and the Health Research Priority Book under the 12th Malaysia Plan. — Bernama