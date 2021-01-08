Floods: More than 4,000 heads of families in Lumadan receive food aid

BEAUFORT: More than 4,000 heads of families from 36 villages in the Lumadan state constituency have received food aid as the area was affected by the floods since Wednesday.

Lumadan state assemblyman Ruslan Muharam said the assistance was distributed to the residents in stages by Community Development Leadership Unit.

“We take our own initiative to distribute the aid to ease the burden of the residents who are in dire need.

“We did not expect that several other villages are also flooded as the water from Sungai Padas overflowed into the areas,” he told Bernama.

However he said, no villagers were evacuated to relief centres as all the victims moved to their relatives’ homes.

He said for the first time the floods in the area affected his 1.62 hectares catfish pond and the loss was estimated at RM8,000.

Ruslan also proposed for the roads in the flooded areas be upgraded by increasing the height to facilitate aid distributions and allow villagers to travel to Pekan Beaufort to get food supply.

“It is a long-term planning because the roads have been upgraded but frequent floods brought soil and sand, causing it to settle on the roads,” he said. -Bernama