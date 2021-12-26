Floods: MSOSH urges for more disaster drills in communities

KUALA LUMPUR: Disaster drills and risk mitigation efforts in communities need to be conducted on a wider scale in flood-prone areas more frequently and seriously together with locals so that they can gain the knowledge on how to deal with and prepare themselves for such disasters.

Malaysian Society for Occupational Safety and Health (MSOSH) president Dr Shawaludin Husin said the move would result in better understanding, thinking and communication between the authorities and communities.

“Residents must understand what needs to be done during disasters and how the evacuation process is conducted for everyone’s convenience,” he said in a statement today.

He also said that guidelines on the jurisdiction, source of law and chain of command need to be explained to the public or professional bodies, including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) for disaster preparedness management in the future.

The source of law and jurisdiction of the federal and state governments also need to be clear and consistent, he said.

Clear commands and roles will help rescue operations and flood relief efforts, and empower the involvement of NGOs more efficiently, he added. — Bernama