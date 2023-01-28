Floods: Muar hit again, drop in number of evacuees in three states this evening

KUALA LUMPUR: Floods have once again hit Muar district in Johor, with another temporary relief centre being opened. Meanwhile, the number of evacuees in three states - Johor, Pahang and Sabah -- has decreased as of 3 pm today.

In JOHOR, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said seven districts -- Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Batu Pahat, Segamat, Tangkak and Muar -- have been affected by floods.

However, the number of relief centres has dropped to 2,464 individuals as of 2 pm compared to 3,480 people as of 8 am. Seven more have been closed and these involve one centre in Segamat and six in Mersing, with a total of 29 centres still operating.

The number of evacuees in Mersing has dropped to 796 people, followed by Kluang (735), Kota Tinggi (416), Batu Pahat (387), Segamat (115) and Tangkak (15).

Apart from this, only one river in the state, Sungai Endau in Mersing, has exceeded the danger level. with a reading of 2.62 metres (m).

In PAHANG, the total number of flood victims in Rompin has also shown a drop this evening after the Bukit Lepas PPS was closed at 10 am today. The remaining victims currently housed at three other relief centres, involve 314 people from 96 families compared to 353 individuals from 106 families this morning.

The JBPN Secretariat reported that the three relief centres still operating are in Kampung Setajam, housing 165 victims, Kampung Rekoh (122 victims) and Kampung Denai (27 victims).

In SABAH, the total number of flood victims dropped to 2,639 people from 927 families in 19 relief centres compared to 10,347 victims from 3,569 families in 34 relief centres this morning.

The Sabah JPBN Secretariat in a statement said 12 relief centres in Kota Marudu have been closed at 2 pm whereas two relief centres were closed at noon as well as one more in Tawau.

In the meantime, the Lahad Datu district is showing an increasing trend in the number of victims but in Pitas the numbers are decreasing whereas in Paitan the number of victims remains unchanged for now. - Bernama