Floods: N.Sembilan JBPM ready to mobilise 1,200 staff, 326 volunteers

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is ready to mobilise 1,200 staff and 326 volunteers to deal with floods in the state during the Northeast Monsoon season this year.

Its director Hamdan Ali said 79 rescue assets are also ready to be deployed and a series of training was held as a preparation to face the disaster.

“Lesson learned from the past experience and we use it as a guide in dealing with similar situations in the future,” he told reporters after the Negeri Sembilan JPBM monthly assembly here today.

He said the department had identified 81 flood hotspots involving 25 areas in the Seremban district, Port Dickson (15), Jelebu (11), Jempol (10), Rembau (10), Tampin (nine) and Kuala Pilah (one).

Residents in hotspot areas are advised to be prepared and always be aware of instructions issued by the authorities, he added.

In another development, Hamdan said the state JBPM recorded 4,506 distress calls from January to September this year, of which 1,117 were related to fire cases, rescue cases (2,917) and special assistance (472).

“The value of losses due to fire is estimated at over RM82 million while the salvaged property is worth RM951 million during the period,” he said. - Bernama