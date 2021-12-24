Floods: NGO, volunteers need to coordinate with state govt — Amirudin

KUALA LUMPUR: Non-governmental organisations, agencies and volunteers participating in flood relief missions in Selangor must inform the state government of their presence, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said.

He said the notification would facilitate the state government through the State Sports Council in the mobilisation of volunteers to allow them to focus on areas that need more assistance.

“I foresee that ahead of the Christmas celebration and by this weekend, there will be more volunteers coming in and we need to coordinate their activities.

“We are not stopping any form of assistance or volunteers from helping, we want to ensure proper utilisation of manpower and that the flood affected areas are given equal attention,” he said in an exclusive interview with Bernama Radio today.

Amirudin said it was found that the Hulu Langat area was overcrowded yesterday after a big group of workers and volunteers were mobilised there.

Following this, the State Youth Generation, Sports and Human Capital Committee chairman Mohd Khairuddin Othman and Hulu Langat district officer would be meeting the parties involved to help coordinate all involved to avoid congestion and inconvenience in some localities.

Earlier, Sinar Harian reported that the Selangor Volunteer Coordination Centre had been set up to coordinate the distribution of aid and mobilisation of volunteers at the affected areas. — Bernama