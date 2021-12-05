Floods: No change in number of evacuees in Rantau Panjang

KOTA BHARU: The number of flood victims in Rantau Panjang near Pasir Mas, seeking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh relief centre, remained at 33 people as of 4pm today.

According to information released by the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the evacuees from six families, include a senior citizen and 12 children.

Meanwhile, according to the State Drainage and Irrigation Department portal as of 4pm today, Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang hit above the seven-metre alert level at 7.97 metres, showing an upward trend.

