Floods: Number of evacuees drops in Johor, rises in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak continued to increase since 2 pm today and slightly dropped in Johor following the closure of several relief centres (PPS).

In JOHOR, the number of evacuees in seven districts dropped to 5,427 people from 5,455 this morning.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JBPN) said that four PPS in Kluang had been closed while five more opened in Kota Tinggi and Mersing, bringing the total number of PPS currently operating to 56.

Segamat remains the most affected, with 1,762 victims from 498 families, Kluang (1,176 people from 323 families), Mersing (1,173 people from 359 families), Kota Tinggi (782 people from 190 families), Batu Pahat (299 people from 79 families), Muar (217 people from 47 families) and Pontian (18 people from four families).

The water level at three rivers in the state also exceeded the danger level, namely Sungai Muar at the Sungai Gemas estuary, Segamat with a reading of 19.31 metres (m), Sungai Kahang (Kampung Contoh, Kluang) at 15.91 m, and Sungai Endau, Mersing at 2.49 m.

In PAHANG, the number of flood victims in Rompin continued to rise as another PPS was opened this afternoon to make a total of four PPS currently operating to shelter 320 victims from 96 families.

The Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal reported that the newly opened PPS is at Balai Raya Rekoh, which houses 122 people from 35 families.

Some 151 people from 48 families are taking shelter at Balai Raya Kampung Setajam, Balai Raya Bukit Lepas (40 victims from 11 families) and Balai Raya Perwira Jaya (seven victims from two families).

In addition, the Department of Irrigation and Drainange’s public infobanjir portal reported that Sungai Keratong in Rompin has surpassed the danger level with a rising trend.

Meanwhile, in SABAH, 6,331 people from 2,168 families were housed at 25 PPS in five districts as of 2 pm, compared to 6,313 people from 2,187 families at 8 am.

The Sabah JBPM secretariat, in a statement, said that the highest number of evacuees was recorded in Kota Marudu, with 4,789 people from 1,731 families taking shelter at 11 PPS.

Some 762 people from 177 families were relocated to three PPS in Kudat, 406 people from 162 families to four PPS in Pitas, 356 people from 95 families to six PPS in Paitan and 18 people from three families to one PPS in Lahad Datu.

In SARAWAK, 56 flood victims from 17 families were housed at two PPS in the Lundu and Sematan districts as of 2 pm.

According to the state JPBN, there was a slight increase in the number of evacuees at the PPS in SK Sebat to 17 people from 14 this morning, while the figure remained at 39 people for the PPS in Balai Raya Kampung Sebat Dayak.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecast thunderstorms this evening and tonight in Kuching, Sri Aman, Betong, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang. - Bernama