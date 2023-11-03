Floods: Number of evacuees in three states continues to drop

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of evacuees in three states continued to drop as of 2 pm this afternoon, while the flood situation in Mersing, Johor, has fully recovered.

In Johor, the state Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said that all evacuees in the Mersing district have been allowed to return to their homes.

It said that the number of evacuees in the state dropped slightly to 44,779 people as of 2 this afternoon, compared with 44,937 people recorded at 8 this morning and a total of 12,683 families are still housed in 169 temporary relief centres in four districts.

“Batu Pahat remains the worst affected district with a total of 39,951 people from 11,169 families; followed by Muar with 2,534 people (763 families); Tangkak with 1,662 people (597 families); and Segamat with 632 people (154 families),” it said in a statement.

The readings of eight rivers in the state are still above the danger level, among them, Sungai Batu Pahat at the Bekok Dam (Batu Pahat) which is now at a level of 19.67 metres (m); Sungai Muar in Bukit Kepong (Muar) at 4.25m and Sungai Senggarang in Senggarang (Batu Pahat) at 3.53m.

In Pahang, the JPBN Secretariat reported that there was a slight drop in the number of evacuees in Rompin this afternoon. A total of 170 people were placed in two centres compared with 172 people reported this morning.

In Malacca, the number of evacuees in Jasin dropped to 353 people from 90 families as of 2 this afternoon compared with 380 people from 99 families at 8 this morning.

The JPBN Secretariat said that all evacuees were accommodated in five relief centres, including at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Mendapat which involved 25 people from seven families.

“A total of 122 people from 29 families were housed at SK Parit Penghulu, 29 people from 13 families at SK Parit Gantong; 155 people from 37 families at SK Batu Gajah and 22 people from four families at SK Sungai Rambai,” read the statement. - Bernama