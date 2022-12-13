Floods: Number of evacuees rise in Kelantan, Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Kelantan and Pahang rose while those in Terengganu dropped as the situation remained the same in Perak and Johor as of 8pm yesterday.

In KELANTAN, evacuees in Pasir Mas rose to 1,929 people from 601 families as of 8pm compared to 1,626 people from 504 families this evening and are now housed in seven relief centres in the district.

Of the total 704 evacuees are at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, SK Gual Periok (532), SK Sri Kiambang (231), SK Kubang Kual (212), PPS Putat Tujoh (143), Masjid Mukim Padang Licin (68) and SK Kedai Tanjong (39).

In PAHANG, Pekan district became the latest district to be hit by floods, with one relief centre at SK Sinar Mutiara, Sungai Miang opened to house 46 evacuees from 10 families, bringing the total to 444 people from 128 families in the state.

Other districts hit by floods in Pahang include Temerloh with 363 people from 108 families being housed in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Seri Semantan, and Bera with 35 people from 10 families housed in SK Sri Buntar and SK Kerayong.

In TERENGGANU the numbers of evacuees dropped to 196 people from 52 families tonight compared to 209 people from 55 families yesterday. They are taking shelter in six centres in five districts.

Kuala Terengganu district still recorded the highest number of evacuees, with 83 people being sheltered at two centres. Other affected districts are Kuala Nerus (54 people), Dungun (24), Kemaman (23) and Besut (12).

Meanwhile, in JOHOR the number of evacuees remained at 34 people from 11 families in Segamat as of 8pm, and they are being housed in Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak and Balai Raya Kampung Kuala Paya.

Similarly in PERAK, the total has not changed from 134 people from 31 families who are being housed in Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Abd Rahman Talib (SMART), the sole centre still opened in the state. - Bernama