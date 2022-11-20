Floods: Number of evacuees rise in Perak, drops in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Perak continue to show an increase, while Selangor recorded a drop this morning compared with last night.

Melaka and Kelantan recorded the same number of evacuees compared with last night.

In Perak, the number of evacuees in the state increased, to 920 people from 263 families as of 10 am, compared with 874 people from 249 families as at 8 last night.

They are housed at 10 temporary relief centres (PPS).

The Hilir Perak district recorded an increase in flood evacuees, to 205 people from 60 families, compared with 159 people from 46 families currently housed in PPS Kampung Padang Tembak multipurpose hall.

In Selangor, the state Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported as at 8 this morning the number of evacuees in the state dropped to 886 people from 233 families, compared with 949 people from 255 families last night.

A total of 15 PPS are still open, six in Sepang, three each in Kuala Selangor and Kuala Langat, two in Sabak Bernam and one in Klang.

In Melaka, the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said that the number of flood evacuees in the state remained at 44 people from 10 families, as at 8 this morning.

All the affected victims are from the Alor Gajah district, involving Kampung Bukit Balai, Kampung Pulau, Kampung Belimbing, Kampung Panchor and Lubok China, and are currently housed at the Durian Tunggal State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) office.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, remains unchanged at 401 people from 115 families, as at 8 this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana portal, all evacuees are currently placed in four PPS in Rantau Panjang, namely PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, SK Kubang Kual, PSS Putat Tujoh and SK Gual Periok. - Bernama