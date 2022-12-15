Floods: Number of evacuees rises in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: There was an increase in the number of flood victims in Johor this morning while the situation remained unchanged in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Perak.

In JOHOR, State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, informed that the number of flood victims rose to 178 people at 8 am from 159 people last night.

Mersing became the latest district to be hit by floods, with one relief centre (PPS) at Sekolah Agama Pangkalan Batu opened to house 22 people from three families. This brings the total number of PPS in operation to six involving three districts including Segamat and Kota Tinggi.

“Two PPS in Kota Tinggi are housing 84 people from 25 families while 72 people from 20 families are currently taking shelter at three PPS in Segamat,” according to the statement.

In KELANTAN, there are 2,019 people from 637 families currently seeking shelter at seven PPS in Pasir Mas.

According to the state JBPN, of the total, 712 victims were being housed in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, SK Kedai Tanjong (47), SK Gual Periok (544), Masjid Mukim Padang Licin (69), PPS Putat Tujoh (157), SK Kubang Kual (256) and SK Sri Kiambang (234).

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood victims in Hulu Terengganu remained 61 people from 13 families, the same as recorded last night.

The victims were placed in two PPS, namely at Balai Raya Kampung Kemat (35) and Balai Raya Kampung Tapah (26).

In PAHANG, there is also no change in the number of flood evacuees with 151 people still at SK Sinar Mutiara, Sungai Miang in Pekan (142 people) and SK Kerayong, Bera (nine people).

In PERAK, 104 people from 25 families were still housed at three PPS, namely at SMK Abd Rahman Talib near Hilir Perak, SK Padang Serai in Manjung and Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Tersusun Teluk Memali in Perak Tengah. - Bernama