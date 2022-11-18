Floods: Number of evacuees rises in Pahang, Perak, drops in Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of people affected by floods in Pahang and Perak continued to rise while Selangor showed a downward trend and there was very little change in the flood situation in Johor, Kelantan and Sarawak as of 8 this morning.

In PAHANG, the Social Welfare Department’s disaster info portal reported an increase in the number of evacuees at 347 people, who are accommodated at 10 temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Raub this morning.

PPS at Kemas Gali Activity Centre recorded the highest number of evacuees at 143 people, followed by PPS Kampung Pia multipurpose hall (77 people) and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tersang (36 people).

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage info banjir portal reported that the water level in Sungai Tanum in Chegar Perah, Lipis has passed the danger mark this morning, while two other rivers, namely Sungai Kechau also in Lipis and Sungai Serting in Bera are at warning level.

The Department of Meteorology forecasts most districts in Pahang including Raub, Lipis and Bera will experience thunderstorms this evening.

The PPS involved are SK Tok Deh, SK Kubang Kual, Putat Tujoh, Mukim Padang Licin Mosque, SK Gual Periok and SK Gual Tinggi.

In SARAWAK, the number of flood evacuees remains unchanged at 123 as of 7 this morning, involving 39 families from Jalan Medamit, Limbang.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, all evacuees were placed at the PPS Medamit community hall.

In MELAKA, 44 people from 10 families are still housed at one PPS this morning, according to the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat.

The secretariat, in a statement, said that all evacuees are from Alor Gajah district who were accommodated at the Durian Tunggal State Constituency Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) office. - Bernama