Floods: Number of evacuees up in Kelantan, Perak, drops in Johor

KUALA LUMPUR: While the number of flood victims in Kelantan and Perak increased, Johor saw a drop while Terengganu’s remained at 23 people.

In KELANTAN, 1,584 flood victims from 490 families in Pasir Mas have been placed at six temporary evacuation centres (PPS) tonight compared to 1,508 people from 467 families in the afternoon.

The Kelantan State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat said that 712 evacuees are housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, followed by SK Kedai Tanjong (28), SK Gual Periok (516), Masjid Mukim Padang Licin (57), Putat Tujoh (106) and SK Kubang Kual (165).

In PERAK, 16 people from eight families are taking shelter at the sole PPS in SK Sungai Tiang Darat tonight compared to 15 victims in the afternoon.

The SDMC secretariat said the PPS housed evacuees from Kampung Sungai Belakang, Kampung Sungai Tiang and Kampung Sungai Nipah Darat.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR, the three PPS still operating in Segamat, namely in Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, Kampung Batu 5 and Kampung Kuala Paya, are housing 75 people from 21 families as of 8 pm compared to 91 people from 24 families at 4 pm.

All the evacuees are residents of Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, Kampung Batu 5 and Kampung Kuala Paya and the SDMC said that the temporary evacuation centre at Sekolah Agama Pangkalan Batu in Mersing was closed at 5 pm.

In TERENGGANU, the number of flood evacuees still housed at the PPS in SK Atas Tol in Kuala Terengganu, which is the sole centre still operating tonight, remained at 23 people from six families. - Bernama