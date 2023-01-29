Floods: Number of victims decreases in Sabah, Johor; unchanged in Pahang

KUALA LUMPUR: The total number of flood victims in Sabah and Johor has recorded a decrease while the number remains unchanged in Pahang at 314 people tonight.

In Sabah, the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said the total number of flood victims stood at 1,723 victims from 673 families housed in 10 temporary relief centres on Jan 28 compared to 2,639 victims from 927 families in 19 relief centres earlier in the evening of Jan 28.

It said the number of evacuees recorded in Pitas stood at 1,348 from 565 families and housed in four relief centres, followed by Paitan with 333 people from 97 families and Lahad Datu with 42 victims from 19 families.

“Two relief centres, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Bangkau-Bangkau and Dewan Pusat Latihan Vokasional Lahad Datu, both in Pitas, are showing an increasing trend of victims,“ said the statement.

Apart from this, 10 more relief centres in Pitas were closed at 2.50pm whereas four relief centres in Paitan were closed at 3pm.

In Johor, the JPBN said the total number of flood victims taking shelter at relief centres had dropped slightly to 2,216 individuals as of 8pm compared to 2,464 victims at 2pm.

An additional relief centre has been opened in Batu Pahat bringing the number of active relief centres to 30, with seven districts namely Mersing, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Batu Pahat, Segamat, Tangkak and Muar still affected by the floods.

According to JPBN, Mersing still tops the list with the highest number of victims at 802 people, followed by Batu Pahat (431), Kluang (424), Kota Tinggi (416), Segamat (123) and Tangkak (15).

In Pahang, the JPBN said the total number of evacuees in Rompin tonight remained at 314 people from 96 families housed in three relief centres in Kampung Setajam with 165 victims, Kampung Rekoh (122) and Kampung Denai (27). - Bernama