Floods: Number of victims down in K’tan, slight increase in T’ganu

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Kelantan has recorded a downward trend but Terengganu recorded an increase while Johor and Perak remained the same.

In KELANTAN, a total of 1,508 flood victims from 467 families in the Pasir Mas district are placed in six temporary relief centres (PPS) this afternoon, down from 1,814 people from 565 families this morning.

The Kelantan State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat said 712 victims were seeking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tok Deh, SK Kedai Tanjong (34), SK Gual Periok (516), Mukim Padang Licin Mosque (57), Putat Tujoh PPS (30) and SK Kubang Kual (165).

In TERENGGANU, the number of those in PPS this evening recorded an increase to 23 people from six families compared to 20 victims from five families in the morning.

The Terengganu JPBN secretariat said SK Atas Tol in Kuala Terengganu was the only relief centre operating in the state currently.

In JOHOR, the JPBN said the number of flood victims stood at 91, with 21 families taking shelter at three PPS in Segamat, namely Balai Raya Kampung (Kg) Batu Badak, Balai Raya Kg Kuala Paya and Dewan Komuniti Kg Tasek, while three families were at Sekolah Agama Pangkalan Batu PPS in Kg Lubuk, Mersing as of 4 pm.

Three locations affected by floods in Segamat are Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, Kampung Batu 5 and Kampung Kuala Paya, and one location in Mersing involving Kampung Lubuk.

Rainy conditions are reported in Johor Bahru, Mersing, Pontian, Batu Pahat, Kota Tinggi and Kulai.

The flood situation in PERAK also remained unchanged, with 15 victims from seven families from Kg Sungai Belakang, Kg Sungai Tiang and Kg Sungai Nipah Darat being housed at the SK Sungai Tiang Darat PPS. - Bernama