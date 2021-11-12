Floods: Number of victims in Kedah drops to 161

ALOR SETAR: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah continued to drop to 161 people from 36 families this evening compared to 247 people from 65 families this morning.

Kedah Civil Defence Force Disaster Management Committee Secretariat chief Major (PA) Mohd Muaz Mohd Yusof said the relief centre in Kubang Pasu at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kampung Tradisi Lembah Keriang, where 75 victims were earlier sheltered, was closed at 12 noon today.

“Twenty-five victims from five families are still at SK Malau relief centre,“ he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, in Pendang district, the number of victims at Dewan Rakan Sukan Tanah Merah has dropped to 85 people from 100 this morning, while 51 people still remain at Dewan Cenderawasih. — Bernama