Floods: One PPS open in Kedah, situation unchanged in three states

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah is the latest state to be affected by floods while the number of evacuees in Perak, Sabah and Sarawak remained unchanged as of 9am today.

In KEDAH, the number of flood victims housed at the temporary relief centre (PPS) in Kubang Pasu, which opened at 9pm yesterday, rose to 61 people from 18 families this morning, compared to 21 people last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, in a statement, said all the victims are taking shelter at the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Changlun, while the water level is increasing following the ongoing light rain.

The victims from Kampung Nangmah and Kampung Paya Nong Mi in Mukim Temin were relocated to the PPS after water started rising in their residential areas at 8.50pm due to continuous rain for more than eight hours in the Kubang Pasu district.

In PERAK, the number of flood victims remained at 38 people from nine families from Kampung Matang Tengah in the Kerian district, who are housed at the PPS at Sekolah Rendah Changkat Lobak.

The JPBN Secretariat, in a statement, said that Jalan Bagan Serai-Changkat Lobak is still closed to traffic as the floodwater has not receded.

In SARAWAK, the number of evacuees remained at eight people from three families from Kampung Buluh Balui, Kampung Batu Danau and Kampung Pandak, who are currently taking shelter at the Buluh Balui Multipurpose Hall.

Meanwhile, in SABAH, a total of 134 victims from 46 affected families in Beaufort are still housed at the Selagon Hall PPS which was opened on Sunday.

Meanwhile, one PPS has also been opened at the Al-Imran Mosque in Ulu Pauh, Perlis following flash floods that occurred in several areas in Arau due to continuous rainfall since yesterday morning.

State Civil Defence Force director Lieutenant Colonel (PA) Mohd Izaimi Md Daud said the PPS was opened at 8 pm yesterday to house 25 victims from eight families from Kampung Ulu Pauh, Kampung Tengah Ulu Pauh and the interior area of Kampung Rambai.

“As of 10 am today, the flood in Ulu Pauh has completely receded, while two other flood-affected areas are still inundated, but the water levels are not high,” he said when contacted.

He said the agency would continue to monitor the situation and advised all residents to remain vigilant and be aware of the current situation. - Bernama