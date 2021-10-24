Floods: Only one PPS still operating in Melaka, number of evacuees in Selangor drops

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situation in Melaka and Selangor is showing improvement this evening as the number of evacuees in the two states dropped.

In Melaka, Melaka Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Colonel Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the number of flood victims as at 4 pm dropped to 23 people from seven families compared to 99 people from 29 families this morning.

He said only one relief centre (PPS) is still operating, namely at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah which houses all the evacuees.

In Selangor, the National Disaster Control Centre portal said the number of evacuees placed at three PPS in the state has dropped to 47 victims from 13 families as of 4pm compared to 55 people from 15 families this morning.

The three PPS are at Sekolah Rendah Agama Kampung Giching (34 victims), Sekolah Rendah Agama Kampung Labu Lanjut (12 victims) and Balai MPKK Kampung Giching (one victim).

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) Hafisham Mohd Noor said a total of 1,700 personnel from all stations were prepared to face floods in the state.

He said only 20 percent of personnel were allowed to go on leave adding that all assets were also ready to be deployed.

The flood preparations in the state also involved other agencies such as the APM. — Bernama