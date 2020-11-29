Floods: Orang Asli build sheds on hilltop

GUA MUSANG: Orang Asli from Batek tribe in Kampung Pasir Linggi here have built temporary sheds as their flood relief centres to prepare themselves for the possibility of year-end floods.

The community has started building 50 sheds over the past four days on top of a hill, about one kilometre from the village, which has 500 residents.

The Tok Batin (headman) of Kampung Pasir Linggi Mohd Azman Talib said the villagers took the initiative to build the sheds on top of the hill after experiencing severe floods in 2014.

“We are also worried about the rising river water that has overflowed repeatedly and the incessant rain for the past few days,” he told Bernama today.

Kampung Pasir Linggi chief Nasir Ismail said although there was a nearby relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pasir Linggi, it was difficult for the villagers to move to the centre.

“The school is low-lying and is easily flooded. The villagers also have to wade through the floodwaters to reach the school building.

“So, the ideal and safe option is for the villagers to build the sheds on top of a hill located near their homes,” he said. -Bernama