Floods: Over 1,000 people in five states evacuated to relief centres

KUALA LUMPUR: Heavy rainfall in several states yesterday evening had caused flash floods with more than 1,000 people evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS).

In Melaka, 590 other victims from 155 families were evacuated to nine PPS this morning, an increase from 493 victims from 130 families recorded last night.

Melaka Civil Defence Force (CDF) director Lt Colonel Cuthbert John Martin Qudra in a statement said evacuees were from Central Melaka, Jasin and Alor Gajah.

Of the nine PPS, three were in Central Melaka which house 257 victims from 60 families; three PPS in Jasin (182 victims from 48 families) and three other PPS in Alor Gajah (151 victims from 47 families).

In Selangor, 267 victims were evacuated to four PPS as of 5.30am today after nine areas were inundated by flash floods yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis in a statement said 200 of the victims were housed at Surau Abadi PPS; 17 at Kampung Salak Tinggi community hall; 12 at Bukit Tampoi PPS - all in Sepang, and 31 others were evacuated to Sekolah Menengah Dato Hamzah PPS in Klang.

He said seven other victims from two houses in Jalan Batu Bata, Bukit Kemuning in Shah Alam, however, chose to move into their relatives’ houses.

In Kedah, 162 victims from 39 families in Kuala Muda were evacuated to three PPS as of 8am today.

Kedah CDF Head of Disaster Operation Capt Saifuddin Abdullah said the three PPS were at Kampung Bukit Belah community hall which was opened at 11.32pm yesterday, Surau Taman Kenari at 1.30am today and Al-Huda Mosque in Kampung Jerung which began operations at 12.30am.

In Negeri Sembilan, a relief centre was opened at Kampung Permatang Pasir in Port Dickson at 11.35pm to house 25 victims from the flooded Darul Widad Centre.

State CDF director Lt Col Mohd Syukri Md Nor in a statement said the PPS at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Dato Mohd Said in Nilai was also operational to accommodate nine victims from Kampung Tanjung, while five others from Kampung Pedas, Rembau were taking shelter at their relatives’ houses.

In Perak, the continuous heavy rain had also caused 14 people from three families to be evacuated to the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Temelok, Taiping at 3am today.

They comprise 10 women and fur men from Kampung Sungai Temelok. — Bernama