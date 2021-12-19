Floods: Over 14,000 victims evacuated as of this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 14,000 flood victims are seeking shelter at relief centres, with Pahang recording the highest number of evacuees, totalling 5,189 this morning.

Based on information released by the Social Welfare Department (JKM), seven districts in Pahang, namely Raub, Lipis, Bentong, Jerantut, Maran, Kuantan and Pekan have been hit by floods and 116 relief centres are operating as of 9am today.

Due to the floods, the roads involving Kilometre (KM) 113.4, KM84.6, KM198.7 and KM74.4 along the East Coast Expressway Phase 1 (LPT1) have been closed in both directions after being submerged, while only heavy vehicles are allowed through KM75.1.

The highway concessionaire, ANIH Bhd informed that the Kuala Lumpur bound KM66.4 to KM66.1 stretch is also still closed for cleaning up operation and following a landslide, KM67.8 and KM69.5 have been closed to all vehicles heading to the federal capital.

The continuous rains had also caused readings at 19 river stations in Pahang to exceed the danger level, among them Sungai Jelai in Lipis, Sungai Tembeling (Jerantut), Sungai Bentong (Bentong), Sungai Semantan (Temerloh), Sungai Pahang (Temerloh) and Sungai Lembing and Sungai Belat in Kuantan.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department forecast, danger-level weather with continuous heavy rain will occur in Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong and Kuantan today, while bad weather with continuous heavy rain is expected in Temerloh, Maran and Pekan.

In Selangor, the State Contingent Police Headquarters informed that several roads were closed to vehicles in some areas following the floods.

The roads include those in areas under the jurisdiction of the Petaling Jaya, North Klang, Sungai Buloh, Subang Jaya, Kuala Langat, Sepang, and Shah Alam District Police Headquarters.

Meanwhile, according to the JKM portal, 4,596 people have been evacuated and 55 relief centres have opened as of 7am today.

In Kelantan, the number of flood victims continued to increase to 3,652 people from 826 families as of 8am today and the victims are at 44 relief centres.

Kelantan Civil Defence Force (APM) Disaster Management and Operation officer Capt Mohd Hanif Omar said 21 relief centres were opened in Kuala Krai, 15 in Gua Musang, four in Jeli and two each in Tanah Merah and Pasir Mas.

The official eBanjir Kelantan portal reported that five major rivers in Kelantan were at danger level, namely Sungai Kelantan at Tangga Krai, Kuala Krai which recorded a reading of 27.06 metres (m), Sungai Kelantan at Guillemard Bridge (16.94 m), Sungai Lebir at Tualang (36.59 m), Sungai Golok in Jenob, Tanah Merah (24.01 m) and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas (10.04 m).

In Terengganu, the number of flood victims in the state rose slightly to 261 people from 88 families as of 9am today.

The Terengganu State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement informed that Dungun is the only district currently hit by the floods and three relief centres are operating.

In Malacca, the number of flood victims in the state increased to 563 people from 112 families involving the districts of Alor Gajah and Malacca Tengah.

In Negeri Sembilan, the Seremban District Public Works Department (JKR) informed that the route to Jalan Seremban - Simpang Pertang connecting Jalan Pantai and Jeram Toi, Jelebu was temporarily closed to road users following a landslide in the area last night.

Negeri Sembilan Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said flood victims in the state continued to increase to 413 people from 96 families and 10 relief centres are operating as of 8am today.

-Bernama