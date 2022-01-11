Floods: Over 2,000 evacuees still housed in PPS in 3 states

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2,327 flood evacuees are still housed at temporary relief centres (PPS) in Melaka, Pahang and Johor this afternoon.

In Melaka, state Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) director, Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra, said that the number of flood victims in the state had dropped to 112 people from 33 families at 4 pm today, compared with 124 people from 36 families reported at 8 am this morning; all of them were placed at three PPS in Jasin.

In Pahang, the number of flood victims decreased slightly this afternoon to 61 people, compared with 66 people this morning, according to the state Disaster Management Committee Secretariat.

These individuals, from 12 families, are housed in the PPS of Sekolah Kebangsaan Temai in Pekan, which is the last PPS still operating in the state.

In Johor, the number of flood victims also decreased to 2,154 people as of 4 pm, compared with 2,298 individuals reported this morning.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman, R Vidyananthan, said that four districts were still affected by the floods, involving 35 PPS, with Muar registering the highest number of evacuees at 772, followed by Segamat (746), Tangkak (555) and Batu Pahat (81).

“Meanwhile a PPS, at the Pagoh Sports Complex in Muar, has been closed, but the PPS of the Kampung Chodan open area in Segamat has been reopened due to security factors,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the weather statewide was now reported to be sunny.

Meanwhile, according to the Segamat Public Works Department (PWD) Facebook page, Jalan Pogoh-Bukit Kepong in Kampung Limau Manis, Segamat, has been reopened as the floods have receded, enabling access.

“However, Sections 14.7 to 16.4 at Felcra Pogoh, along Jalan Segamat-Bukit Kepong are still closed to all types of vehicles following floods as deep as 0.5 metres,” it said. — Bernama