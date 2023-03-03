Floods: Over 36,000 evacuees at relief centres in 5 states

KUALA LUMPUR: Flood evacuees in four states continued to be on the rise, with the number in Johor surpassing the 33,000 mark this morning.

In JOHOR, the flood situation has worsened as the number of evacuees rose to 33,149 as at 8 am today, compared to 28,486 at 8 pm yesterday.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement, said 19 more relief centres had been opened, bringing the total to 217 in all 10 districts.

Segamat is the worst affected district with 12,186 people from 3,519 families evacuated to 77 centres, followed by Kluang with 5,174 people from 1,507 families at 38 centres and Batu Pahat involving 4,340 people from 1,174 families at 24 centres.

Also affected is Kota Tinggi with 3,689 people from 971 families at 19 centres; Muar (2,829 people from 836 families at 18 centres); Tangkak (1,999 people from 541 families at 19 centres); Johor Bahru (1,216 people from 356 families at six centres; Mersing (722 people from 214 families at eight centres); Kulai (630 people from 156 families at three centres); and Pontian (364 people from 90 families at five centres).

In PAHANG, the JPBN secretariat reported that the number of evacuees this morning had increased to 2,031 people housed at 30 centres, compared with 1,769 people at 27 centres last night.

Rompin continued to record an increase in the number of evacuees with 1,355 people evacuated to relief centres this morning compared to 1,068 last night, while flood victims in other districts, namely Pekan with 106 people, Jerantut (96), Raub (68) and Bera (29) remained the same.

However, the number of evacuees in Maran dropped to 355 people from 402 people last night while Temerloh became the latest district to be hit by floods when a relief centre was opened early this morning to accommodate 22 people.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, state Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Nazri Mes Kam said a total of 1,061 people from 301 families were placed in 12 centres in Tampin and Jempol as of 8 am today.

He said the centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kelamah recorded the highest number of evacuees with 540 people from 138 families.

IN MALACCA, the number of evacuees rose to 144 people from 35 families at 8 am today compared to 78 people from 20 families at 8 pm yesterday.

The Melaka JPBN, in a statement, said of the total, 12 people from six families have been evacuated to Balai Raya Bukit Tambun in Alor Gajah district.

“In Jasin, 132 people from 29 families are placed in three centres, namely SK Chohong, SK Seri Mendapat and SK Parit Penghulu,” it said.

The flood-affected areas in Alor Gajah involved Kampung Bukit Balai, Kampung Bukit Tambun, Kampung Gadek, Kampung Panchor, Kampung Belimbing Dalam and Kampung Pulau.

In Jasin, nine areas have been affected, namely Kampung Sungai Dua Asahan, Kampung Pondok Batang, Kampung Bukit Asahan, Kampung Chohong, Sempang Bekoh, Kampung Tersusun Seri Mendapat, Kampung Janda Berhias, Kampung Parit Penghulu and Kampung Tasik.

In SARAWAK, the number of evacuees in the Engkelili and Julau areas remained at 43 people from 18 families in two relief centres.

According to the Sarawak JPBN secretariat, 25 people from 12 families were housed at Dewan Johnical Rayong in Engkelili, while 18 people from six families were evacuated to the Julau Sports Complex. - Bernama