Floods: Pahang hit again, Johor improving, Sabah fully recovers

KUALA LUMPUR: While Pahang has been hit by floods again this evening, the situation in Johor has shown a positive development and Sabah has fully recovered.

In Pahang, continuous heavy rain since last night caused several areas in the Kuantan district to be inundated, resulting in six temporary relief centres being opened today.

The Pahang Secretariat of the State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) reported that 1,310 victims from 342 families had been placed in the centres, with the highest number of 560 evacuees housed at the centre in Dewan Dato’ Manan.

The other centres are Wisma Belia (300 victims), Dewan Orang Ramai Taman Tas (220), Dewan Orang Ramai Sri Mahkota (143), Dewan Orang Ramai Sri Damai (57 ) and Dewan Orang Ramai Jaya Gading (30).

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) website publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my reported that Sungai Kuantan in Bukit Kenau and Sungai Belat in Sri Damai had exceeded the danger level.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the Kuantan district is set to experience heavy rain throughout the day until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the town of Sungai Lembing here was hit by flash floods for almost 10 hours since 4.30 am today due to the river bursting its banks.

Meanwhile, in Johor, the number of victims dropped to 355 people as of 4 pm today, compared to 420 victims at 8 am.

According to the Johor JPBN, 329 victims from 90 families in the Batu Pahat district and 26 evacuees from nine families in Segamat are still placed at the temporary relief centres.

In Sabah, all flood victims have been allowed to return to their homes at 4 pm today, with the last relief centre in the Selangon Multipurpose Hall in Beaufort, which previously housed 46 people from 12 families, closed. - Bernama