Floods: Pahang records 2 more deaths today, bringing death toll to 39

KUALA LUMPUR: The total number of deaths due to floods in Selangor and Pahang rose to 39 individuals today when two more bodies were found in Mentakab in the Temerloh district.

This morning during the Ops Banjir daily press conference in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said 37 deaths were recorded with 10 individuals reported missing as of yesterday.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations assistant director Ismail Abdul Ghani confirmed that the bodies of a father and his son who were reported missing after they were swept away by strong currents at a football field in Mentakab on Tuesday were found today.

The bodies of Musa Ahmad, 53 and Mohd Airall Zikree, 10, were found at 10 am and 11.50 am respectively.

He said the bodies were found about 100 metres from where they were last seen.

Meanwhile, he said, a man who was reported missing and feared drowned while bathing in a nearby river at a railway bridge in Kuala Krau, Temerloh yesterday has yet to be found, adding that the search and rescue efforts were underway.

Pahang death toll also involved two deaths in Kuantan and seven in Bentong, he said, adding that the incident in Bentong involved a water surge incident in two areas of which two bodies were found at a holiday resort, while one was still missing.

Meanwhile, another five bodies were found in Telemong, he said, and rescuers were still looking for another missing victim. — Bernama